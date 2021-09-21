McEachin reiterates call to rename Fort Lee after Lt. Gen.Arthur J. Gregg

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) sent a follow-up letter to Admiral Michelle Howard, Chair of the Naming Commission at the U.S. Department of Defense, to rename Fort Lee in Central Virginia after Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg.

McEachin was joined by Del. Lashrecse D. Aird (D-63) and Mayor Samuel Parham (Petersburg).

“As noted in this previous letter, the Armed Forces of the United States exemplify the values, identity, and diversity of our nation, and it is imperative that the names of military installations, ships, buildings, and other property reflect that as well. To that end, we reiterate the request that you recommend renaming Fort Lee after Lt. General Arthur J. Gregg, a thirty-five-year veteran of the U.S. Army, celebrated military logistician, and outstanding role model for current and future servicemembers,” the letter reads.

Last month, McEachin and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn sent a letter calling for Fort Lee to be renamed in honor of Lt. General Arthur J. Gregg. That letter followed an independent commission of community leaders organized by Rep. McEachin, which agreed that the military base should be rededicated as Fort Gregg.

“In addition to the local panel of community leaders from the fourth district convened by the office of Congressman McEachin, we, a cohort of elected officials from the local, state, and federal level, support the effort to rename Fort Lee as Fort Arthur J. Gregg,” the letter continues. “Furthermore, the ROCKS Inc, the largest professional military organization of African American officers supports the name. Given the high level of support in the community for this name change, we hope that members of the Naming Commission will consider our input as you make your recommendation.”

Read the letter led by Rep. McEachin and signed by Virginia elected leaders here.