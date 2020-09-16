McEachin opens nominations for inaugural Veteran of the Year Award

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a new Veteran of the Year program to recognize and honor the service of veterans living in Virginia’s Fourth District.

“I know that there are many veterans in our district who have served their country honorably and who continue to serve their communities,” said McEachin. “Having watched my father serve in the Army, I know just how much servicemembers and their families have sacrificed for our safety and protection. I hope that by recognizing a veteran of the year, we will all be reminded of the strength and resilience of the folks around us. I look forward to reading the nominations and having the opportunity to personally thank our veterans for their service.”

Eligible nominees must be honorably discharged veterans of any of the U.S. Armed Services currently living in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

Nominations for the Veteran of the Year are due by Oct. 31, and should be submitted at mceachin.house.gov/4th-congressional-district-veteran-year.

