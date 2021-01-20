McEachin on Biden-Harris inauguration, Day 1 executive orders

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin released a statement regarding the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and the slate of Day 1 executive orders announced by the Biden-Harris administration.

“The historic inauguration of President Joseph Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris today marks a bright new chapter in our nation’s march towards a more perfect union. Now, in the spirit of our democracy, we must all put aside politics of division and fear to stand together in support of the work ahead to unite our country and address the multiple crises facing our nation with a whole-of-government response.

“President Joe Biden’s bold executive orders begin the work ahead to meet this unprecedented moment and reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s strong commitment to swift, effective action to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, tackle climate our climate crisis and advance racial equity.

“Still, much remains to be done to deliver upon the unique and urgent mandate we face from the American people to provide relief for families struggling through the pandemic and to responsibly rebuild our economy, health care system and federal climate policy to ensure Americans everywhere can thrive.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are ready to do that work. I look forward to working alongside my Congressional colleagues in partnership with the Biden-Harris administration to follow these executive orders with swift legislative action.”

