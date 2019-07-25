McEachin, Olson applaud passage of bill to prevent fraudulent, abusive robocalls

A bipartisan group of House members, led by Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA) and Congressman Pete Olson (R-TX), issued the following statements after their bipartisan bill—the Locking Up Robocallers Act of 2019 — passed out of the House on a 429-3 vote as part of H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.

The Locking Up Robocallers Act of 2019 was introduced by Congressman McEachin (D-VA) and Congressman Olson (R-TX), with original co-sponsors Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ), Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-IN), Congressman Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) and Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN). The bill directs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide evidence of unlawful robocall violations to the attorney general. It would also require the FCC to publish and submit to Congress a report outlining the number and types of robocaller violations. This would strengthen enforcement of current law aimed at ending the scourge of predatory robocalls.

“Today’s vote is a positive development for ending the robocall epidemic,” said Congressman McEachin. “Virginians and all Americans are sick and tired of unsolicited robocalls, which can be a nuisance or even predatory. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act will help reduce the number of spam robocalls received and protect consumers. I thank my colleagues for voting it out of the House and I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Senate to help this bill become law.”

“We are all united in opposition to robocalls,” said Congressman Olson. “This bill will provide critical information to the Justice Department, so they can fully prosecute criminals who engage in deceptive and illegal robocall practices. I’m proud to work on this bipartisan issue to help Texans hang up on harassing robocalls. I thank my colleagues for helping pass this important bill and urge the Senate to act very soon as well.”

“Today brings us one step closer to a big win for the American people against predatory robocallers,” said Congressman Kim. “I’ve heard from our neighbors across New Jersey that they’re sick and tired of these illegal calls, and I’m proud to work with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to pass this bill and bring robocall violators to justice.”

“Today, the House passed a bipartisan bill to protect American consumers from pesky, dangerous and illegal robocalls that continue to scam hard-working Americans out of time and money,” said Congresswoman Brooks. “I’m proud the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act includes our bill because it is critically important to ensure those who perpetuate scams through unlawful robocalls are prosecuted and held accountable under the law.”

“These calls aren’t just annoying, they are dangerous and can scam hard-working Americans out of time and money,” said Congressman Brindisi. “This bill, supported by Democrats and Republicans, will crack down on these scams and hold the scammers accountable. The Locking Up Robocallers Act bolsters this bill and gives law enforcement the tools they need to end these calls. I am proud to see it pass the House.”

“People across our nation are tired of the unwanted and illegal robocalls they receive daily. They are abusive and anyone with a phone can fall victim to them,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I am proud to have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure passage of the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act. This bill puts us one step closer to ending robocalls once and for all.”

