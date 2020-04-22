McEachin: Need to address racial disparities in COVID-19

Published Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020, 11:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin is urging HHS to address racial health disparities in COVID-19 outcomes, and to collect comprehensive demographic data on the race and ethnicity of individuals tested and treated for the coronavirus.

The request follows emerging research illustrating a link between air pollution and higher coronavirus mortality rates. Recently released data from health departments across the nation have demonstrated that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts communities of color.

“The disparities evident in COVID-19 patient outcomes for communities of color and other environmental justice communities are not coincidental and should not be surprising. For decades, communities living on the frontlines of our climate crisis have suffered from the effects of toxic pollution, resulting in significant health disparities and exacerbating pre-existing conditions directly tied to COVID-19 outcomes,” McEachin said. “But the statistics trickling in from states and municipalities are not enough – we must do more to support the environemental justice communities being ravaged by this pandemic, and that starts with making sure the experts have the data they need to provide informed recommendations to address this crisis.”

“It’s clear that the legacy of systemic racism and environmental injustices has created a perfect storm for COVID-19 to wreak havoc on low-income individuals and communities of color,” said Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva. “We need transparent data on the link between environmental factors, health disparities, and COVID-19 deaths so that funds can be allocated to address these historic disparities and keep those disproportionately impacted safe. I’m proud to join Rep. McEachin in this effort and will continue fighting for environmental justice communities during this pandemic, the recovery that follows, and beyond.”

In Milwaukee, African-Americans make up less than a third of the county’s population, butaccount for 70 percent of coronavirus deaths; in Chicago, African-Americans make up 30 percent of the city’s population, but account for 72 percent of coronavirus deaths; and in Louisiana, African-Americans make up 32 percent of the state’s population, but account for 70 percent of coronavirus deaths.

In Richmond, African-Americans make up 48 percent of the city’s population, but account for 62 percent of coronavirus diagnoses; all eight individuals who have died from the coronavirus in Richmond were African-American.

“While this data is disturbing and shocking, it should come as no surprise,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “For decades, environmental justice communities – including communities of color, low-income communities and Tribal and indigenous communities across the U.S. and U.S. territories – have suffered disproportionately from cumulative exposure to multiple pollutants, often without the necessary resources to respond to the impacts nor influence in the political process to promote equitable outcomes.”

“Despite the clear vulnerability of these communities, comprehensive demographic data on the race and ethnicity of the individuals tested or treated for COVID-19 does not exist,” the letter continued. “HHS must immediately establish and collect this comprehensive demographic data, and reallocate the federal resources necessary to address racial health disparities […] to better assist policymakers as they work to address disparities in health outcomes and inequalities in access to coronavirus testing and treatment, [and] help public health officials track and contain COVID-19 in areas with the highest risk of continued spread, including in areas with high levels of fine particulate matter.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments