McEachin, Long applaud passage of Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services (MAPS) Act

The U.S. House passed the bipartisan Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services (MAPS) Act, introduced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., and Congressman Billy Long, R-Mo.

The MAPS Act would prohibit broadband providers from willfully, knowingly, or recklessly providing inaccurate broadband coverage data to the FCC.

“Too many Virginians do not have access to high-speed internet. Without these services, businesses and jobs relocate; community health suffers due to less connected hospitals and providers; and children lack much-needed internet access to complete their homework,” said Congressman McEachin. “We cannot expand broadband internet access to our communities, however, if we do not know exactly where broadband service is needed. The MAPS Act will help ensure we have a more complete understanding of broadband availability – and thus bring much-needed, high-speed internet to all our constituents. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to consider this bill immediately so that all Virginians and all Americans have access to fast, reliable, and affordable broadband internet services.”

“The federal government spends billions of dollars each year on rural broadband deployment, yet millions of Americans lack basic access to broadband services. For rural communities, such as those in Missouri, knowing where broadband is and is not available at certain speeds is crucial and will go a long way in closing the digital divide. I’m grateful for the strong, bipartisan support as we work towards a more connected future, and I commend my colleague, Rep. Donald McEachin, for his hard work on the MAPS Act,” said Congressman Billy Long.

The Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services (MAPS) Act:

Prohibits internet service providers from knowingly, willfully, or recklessly providing inaccurate data to the FCC; and

Subjects providers who do submit inaccurate data appropriate penalty as determined by the FCC.

