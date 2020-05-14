McEachin legislation would allow Medicare beneficiaries to receive COVID-19 care at no cost

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) announced the introduction of the Saving Seniors from COVID-19 Costs Act (HR 6727).

The legislation will direct $100 million to establish zero cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment under Medicare Parts A and B to ensure Medicare beneficiaries can access COVID-19 care at no cost.

“Costly medical bills should never get in the way of much-needed care to combat COVID-19, especially for vulnerable populations like older Americans. Seniors are particularly susceptible to the coronavirus and we must provide the resources and care they need to stay healthy during this pandemic,” said Congressman McEachin. “The Saving Seniors from COVID-19 Costs Act will go a long way towards connecting Medicare beneficiaries with the COVID-19 treatment they deserve.”

“Older adults are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” said Rep. Schrier. “We know this disease can quickly become serious, and nobody should have to delay necessary care because they are worried about cost. This bill will make that a reality for Medicare beneficiaries.”

