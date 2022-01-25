McEachin launches annual Black History Month Essay Contest

Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced the launch of his annual Black History Month Essay Contest.

All middle and high school students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District are invited to participate in this year’s competition, which will focus on voting rights and the work of the late Congressman John R. Lewis.

“With Black History Month fast approaching, I am thrilled to launch my annual essay contest for all middle and high school students in Virginia’s Fourth,” said Rep. McEachin (D-VA-04). “While states across the nation attempt to advance restrictive voter laws that will hinder access to the ballot box, my democratic colleagues and I are fighting to safeguard democracy by getting the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act signed into law. Given this current national discussion and focus, I invite all students to reflect on the life and legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis. I look forward to reading our students’ thoughts on this important and timely topic.”

Middle and high school students are given different prompts and length requirements. Participating students should submit their essays, along with their full name, address, school name, and grade level to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov no later than Feb. 18. The winners will be announced on Feb. 28.

Winning essays will be entered into the congressional record and featured on Rep. McEachin’s website and social media platforms

For more information, including prompts, length requirements, and other details, please visit Rep. McEachin’s website.