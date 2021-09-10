McEachin launches 2021 Veteran of the Year Program

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced the launch of his annual Veteran of the Year program to honor the service of veterans living in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

“As the son of an Army veteran, I know firsthand the weight of the sacrifices our servicemembers make to protect and serve our nation,” McEachin said. “I know that Virginia’s Fourth is home to many veterans who served our country and continue to make positive contributions to our community. I am proud to launch our second annual VA-04 Veteran of the Year program to honor our brave servicemembers. I look forward to reading the nominations and having the opportunity to recognize them for their service.”

Eligible nominees must be honorably discharged veterans of any of the U.S. Armed Services currently living in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. Nominations for the Veteran of the Year are due by Oct. 29, and should be submitted here.