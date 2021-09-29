McEachin launches 2021-2022 Eco Heroes Program

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) has announced the start of his annual 2021-2022 Eco Heroes Program, an environmental education program for students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

Initially launched in 2019, the Eco Heroes Program aims to increase youth’s awareness and excitement about productive, eco-friendly habits and behaviors they can begin developing and implementing now. Participating students will complete a series of environmentally-focused challenges and education tasks to learn more about the importance of being eco-friendly in their daily lives.

“I am thrilled to launch my annual Eco Heroes Program. This program provides young students in Virginia’s Fourth with the power and knowledge to begin adopting important eco-friendly practices to preserve our environment,” McEachin said. “I have been so impressed by the participation and commitment of young Virginians in previous years. I look forward to another productive Eco Heroes Program and cannot wait to see the insightful and creative approaches our students take. I hope that this program can empower our young people to be future stewards of the Earth and begin developing mindful habits now.”

Parents or guardians of students in grades K-5 who live in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District can register for the program by visiting mceachin.house.gov/eco-heroes-program.

Teachers working in schools located in VA04 can register their class by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov.

The deadline to register for the 2021-2022 Eco Heroes Program is Oct. 8.