McEachin kicks off 2020 Congressional App Challenge

Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced the opening of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.

All middle and high school students (grades 6-12) who either reside in or attend school in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District are invited to submit an original app to compete.

“Previous winners and participants of the app challenge have been incredibly creative,” said McEachin. “I know that this year’s contest will present a unique challenge with students studying and working from home. However, I also know that our students are ready to work hard and rise to the occasion. I am hopeful that the App Challenge will be an opportunity for our fourth district students to demonstrate how innovative, resilient and thoughtful they are.”

Sponsored by the Internet Education Foundation, the Congressional App Challenge is designed to engage student creativity and encourage their participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education fields.

The nationwide event allows high school students across the country to compete against their peers by creating and exhibiting their mobile, tablet or PC apps on a platform of their choice.

Eligible students who pre-register may begin coding their applications immediately and submit them as early as June 1, 2020. Students may work alone or in teams of up to four participants and can use any coding language (C, C++, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, “block code,” etc.) and any platform (PC, web, tablet, robot, mobile, etc.)

For more information about the contest rules and regulations, visit CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

