McEachin joins McClellan, local stakeholders to tout EV investments

Transportation remains Virginia’s and the nation’s largest source of carbon pollution, comprising nearly half of all the emissions generated here in Virginia.

U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin joined State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, the League of Conservation Voters, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 666 in Highland Springs to discuss opportunities to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law while renewing calls for comprehensive $555 billion clean energy package in the U.S. Senate.

“I was proud to help pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to deliver for hard-working Virginians and our great Commonwealth,” said Rep. McEachin (D-VA-04). “This legislation will help modernize our infrastructure systems, deploy EV technologies, build out a robust charging network, and create thousands of good-paying, family-sustaining union jobs. It is an important step in bringing our nation more fully into the 21st century and supporting our efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, but we cannot stop here. We need to build on the progress of this bill and pass a comprehensive legislative package with robust climate protections. I will continue engaging with the Biden administration and my House and Senate colleagues to restart negotiations and move a climate package forward. We cannot afford further inaction.”

A sustainable transportation future hinges on action to decarbonize and electrify our fleet and install the charging infrastructure necessary to ensure equitable access across the Commonwealth. Efforts to grow EV infrastructure also dovetail with policies already enacted here at the state level.

“Over the past few years, we’ve taken Virginia from the bottom-of-the-pack to become a national leader in clean energy and climate change policy. I’ve worked with my colleagues in the legislature to pass new laws setting Clean Car Standards and expanding EV charging options, and we’re already seeing the positive impacts,” said Sen. McClellan (D-Richmond). “The congressional infrastructure bill will help build on Virginia’s progress to build an EV charging network across our Commonwealth and create clean energy union jobs. Thank you to Congressman McEachin for your leadership on clean energy in Congress, and for continuing to push for the $555 billion in climate investments in the proposed reconciliation bill.”

Thanks to investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, Virginia will see $160 million of investment over the next five years – efforts that will increase access to EV charging infrastructure, cut tailpipe pollution, and create good-paying union jobs – efforts that advocates hope are just the beginning of long-term investments that support clean energy and Virginia families.

“The members of IBEW 666 are looking forward to the opportunities presented for union electricians in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and we applaud the Biden Administration and champions like Congressman McEachin for this historic and needed investment in infrastructure and clean energy,” said Charles Skelly with IBEW Local 666. “Working with our partners at the League of Conservation Voters and the Blue Green Alliance we want to be sure that the energy jobs of the future offer a family sustaining wage and good benefits through labor standards. We also want clean energy investments to be a reliable installation the public can count on by requiring trained workers with credentials such as the EVITP certification for EV Charging. The last several years have marked generational change in construction labor law in Virginia thanks to leaders such as Senator McClellan. We look forward to continuing to work on those reforms.”

“Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year was a huge milestone, and if we’re thoughtful about how we invest, we can create good union jobs, build an accessible EV charging network, and support workers who are upgrading America’s transportation networks,” added Dan Taylor with the BlueGreen Alliance. “However, further investments in our domestic EV manufacturing capacity and public transit systems are urgently needed to ensure we meet our climate commitments in ways that support both clean mobility systems for communities and good jobs for the workers that will build those systems. We need the Senate to pass a robust reconciliation package that will create and sustain union jobs, drive down the emissions causing climate change, and put us on the path to a clean economy that works for all.”

A full $555 billion climate package would meet our nation’s climate needs, resulting in a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and putting us on the path toward a clean energy and transportation future powered by renewable energy. In a state that’s already pushing the ball forward on climate action with its own 100 percent clean energy targets, federal investment will mean increased economic opportunity, boosting an already growing clean energy sector, while lowering household energy costs for Virginians and ensuring all residents of the Commonwealth benefit from our transition away from fossil fuels.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the work of champions like Congressman McEachin and Senator McClellan. Because of their steady leadership in Congress and at the General Assembly, we’ve been able to make incredible progress on advancing climate action and environmental justice here in Virginia – progress we’re now working to defend,” said Lee Francis, Deputy Director at Virginia LCV. “It’s time for the U.S. Senate to act on a robust climate action package that creates good-paying union jobs, meets the climate test by cutting emissions in half by 2030, and lays the groundwork we need to ensure a sustainable future for the next generation.”

