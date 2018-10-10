McEachin, Hoyer discuss entrepreneurship, support for small business

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer visited Shockoe Atelier, a craft denim and related apparel workshop based in Richmond to discuss the value of creating good-paying local jobs through entrepreneurship, and how lawmakers can remove barriers small business owners face.

“American workers powering American-owned small businesses can out-compete anyone in the world — they just need a level playing field. Co-owners Anthony and Pierre Lupesco, and their team at Shockoe Atelier, shared details about their experience building a successful small business that grows our local economy,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “I thank Whip Hoyer for coming to Richmond to hear from local business owners how we can craft legislation in Washington that will directly support small businesses in Virginia, and across the country. Our entrepreneurs drive our communities’ local economy. Our conversation yesterday will help House Democrats make the changes needed so that Americans can get ahead instead of just getting by.”

“I want to thank Rep. McEachin for inviting me to Richmond to discuss House Democrats’ Make It In America plan, the challenges facing small businesses, and how we can help them seize new opportunities,”said House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer. “I was impressed by my visit to Shockoe Atelier and I appreciated hearing directly from those who have started a growing business about ways Congress can be an effective partner. I look forward to continuing to work with Rep. McEachin, who has been a leader on these issues, to ensure more entrepreneurs can Make It In America.”

The tour and roundtable discussion at Shockoe Atelier is one stop of many on Whip Steny Hoyer’s Make It In America Listening Tour.

