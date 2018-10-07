McEachin hosted environment, infrastructure roundtable with Pelosi, Virginia leaders

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) had an in-depth conversation about how lawmakers at every level can continue to make investments in and prioritize green infrastructure.

“We must prioritize the importance – and the impact – of making climate-smart investments in our nation’s aging infrastructure. Updating our infrastructure – repairing failing roads, bridges, and water systems, modernizing our buildings and electric grid, and pivoting to clean energy sources like solar and wind – will make communities safer and healthier,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “Today, lawmakers from the federal, state and local levels were able to have a fruitful conversation about the intersection of environment and infrastructure with our public and private partners.”

“It was a privilege to join Congressman Donald McEachin, local leaders and experts to drive solutions to put the country on the path to stronger infrastructure and a sustainable future,” said Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. “Democrats are committed to protecting our children’s clean air and clean water today, while also unleashing a clean energy revolution that rebuilds our infrastructure, creates jobs and drives growth tomorrow. We are proudly fighting For The People – lowering health costs, creating jobs and growth by rebuilding America and cleaning up corruption.”

The roundtable discussion focused on how the Commonwealth of Virginia can serve as a national leader for making smart investments in local infrastructure needs that will protect our environment and create good-paying green-collar jobs. In addition to Rep. McEachin and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Natural Resources Secretary Strickler, Virginia state legislators, Mayor of Petersburg, and representatives from environmental organizations and labor unions contributed to the roundtable conversation.

