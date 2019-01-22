McEachin cosponsors bill to raise federal minimum wage

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) joined more than 180 Democrats in cosponsoring the Raise the Wage Act of 2019, which would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024.

“I am proud to support this important bill that will help level the playing field for hardworking Virginians,”said Congressman Donald McEachin. “Millions of Americans have had to adjust to the rising costs of housing, education, and healthcare while their wages remained stagnant. It is time to raise the minimum wages to ensure all Americans who work full-time are able not only live above the poverty line, but to continue stimulating local economies.”

In addition to increasing the minimum wage, the Raise the Wage Act of 2019 would index future minimum wage increases to median wage growth, and ensure all workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by phasing out the subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers, and workers with disabilities.