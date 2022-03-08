McEachin, community leaders announce bill to protect African American burial grounds

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced his introduction of the African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act at an event at the University of Richmond this past weekend.

McEachin was joined by Del. Delores McQuinn (D-VA-70), State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-VA-10), and Kevin Hallock, University of Richmond president.

“The preservation of African American burial grounds is of the utmost importance, not just for the descendants of those buried there, but for all of us to have a greater understanding of our history,” said Rep. McEachin (D-VA-04). “As a nation, we have failed to allocate the necessary resources and efforts to protect Black resting places. It was a pleasure to visit the University of Richmond and announce my African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act. My bill will take immediate steps to help identify, preserve, and restore these sacred sites. This legislation is long overdue, and I am committed to getting this bill over the finish line and to President Biden’s desk for signature.”

The African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act would establish a program at the National Park Service to provide grant opportunities and technical assistance to help research, identify, survey, and preserve these historic sites.

The bipartisan legislation was co-led by Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01). Senate companion legislation was introduced by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“The daunting malignancies of Slavery, Jim Crow and other legalized forms of injustices, inequities and inequality left, the African American citizens always fighting for equal rights. America’s moral dysfunctionality affects African Americans from their birth to the grave. One of the maladies as to death, was reflected in law as to where African Americans would be buried,” McQuinn said. “Congressman McEachin’s introduction of the African American Burial Preservation Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation in the U.S. Congress, finally seeks to address a broader aspect of acknowledging ‘hidden treasures’ across this Nation. These ‘hidden treasures’ are individuals buried and often forgotten as their final resting places were left abandon, and hidden beneath years of vegetation, trees, trash and even asphalt.”

“For far too long, we have neglected the sacred spaces of African American burial grounds which are the final resting places for those countless men and women who helped to build and shape our Commonwealth,” Hashmi said. “We preserve what we value, and the time is long past for us to show how we value these hallowed grounds. I thank Congressman McEachin for spearheading this federal legislation so that we honor those who came before and ensure that all Virginians and visitors understand the complexities of our shared past.”

“We were delighted to welcome Congressman McEachin to our campus this weekend as preserving African-American burial grounds contributes to a fuller and more accurate understanding of American history,” said Keith McIntosh, University of Richmond’s vice president for Information Services and co-chair of the University’s Burying Ground Memorialization Committee. “I’m proud to be part of the of the excellent work going on at UR in recommending design concepts for a memorial to honor the enslaved persons who lived and labored on the land that is now our campus and for so thoughtfully engaging our campus and broader community, including members of the descendant community, in constructive dialogue about this important history.”