McEachin co-introduces Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) co-introduced the Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act with Congressman Bill Keating (D-MA), Congressman Joseph Kennedy III (D-MA), Congressman Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), and Congressman Donald Norcross (D-NJ). Through the establishment a federal grant program, this legislation will help educate and train the next generation of American offshore wind workers.

“In order to address the mounting challenges of climate change, we must build a cleaner, more sustainable economy,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “We need greater investment in low- and no-carbon generating capacity and workforce development efforts to support the jobs this change will create. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of the Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act, which invests in the renewable energy workforce that will power our transition to a green-collar economy. Since my time in the Virginia General Assembly, I have fought to expand the development of offshore wind capabilities, and this bill will provide individuals, particularly those from low-income communities and communities of color, with the skills and training necessary for employment in this important industry.”

The federal grant program created by this legislation will assist colleges and universities, state and local governments, unions, and nonprofits develop curricula, internships, health and safety programs, and other activities deemed appropriate by the Secretaries of Energy, Labor, Interior, and Education to advance an offshore wind workforce. The bill prioritizes grants to community colleges, organizations that service minority populations, and those helping workers from other industries transition to the offshore wind industry.

