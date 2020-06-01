McEachin calls for nationwide solidarity to protect black lives

Published Sunday, May. 31, 2020, 9:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today issued the following statement regarding nationwide unrest in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“The past few weeks have only rubbed raw the visceral, exhausting pain of longstanding and overarching injustice.

“I know firsthand the dissonance of a lived experience that does not reflect the inalienable rights every American is entitled to — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“From our country’s inception, our history has been stained with blood and trauma endured by African Americans. Four hundred years later, the nationwide unrest this weekend demands that we refuse to sweep it under the rug any longer.

“African Americans live every day in a country that has never fully allowed us to join its lofty ideals and principles. That struggle is real and it is unacceptable.

“Our nation must rise to meet this moment together — first with an ear to listen to the pain of those who refuse to lower their expectations to an incomplete American ideal, followed by swift action to protect black lives from violence whether at the hands of renegade police officers or renegade vigilantes.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments