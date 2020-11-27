McEachin bill proposes national criminal justice hotline

Virginia Democrat Donald McEachin has introduced legislation to create a grant program for the establishment of a national hotline and online resource service to assist victims of law enforcement officer violence and harassment.

The Justice Hotline Act of 2020 would establish a 24-hour, confidential, toll-free hotline and online service whereby individuals could connect with service providers, as well as receive important information on available federal, state, and local legal and health resources and how to file a formal complaint.

McEachin joined Congressman Cedric Richmond (LA-02) and Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08) in introducing the measure.

“Recent events across our country have further illustrated the need for transparency and increased accountability to help restore faith between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” the group said in a joint statement. “In order to make true progress on public safety and move forward together as a united nation, we have a responsibility to ensure that every American’s rights are protected, and that they are equipped with the knowledge and information necessary to seek justice. We are pleased to introduce the Justice Hotline Act of 2020 to help ensure victims of law enforcement harassment in all of our communities are equitably protected under the law.”

The Justice Hotline Act of 2020 would create a national hotline and online resource center to collect and distribute information related to police violence or harassment, helping victims understand their rights and options.

The bill is modeled after other successful national hotlines which provide important resource information for callers.

