McEachin bill honors members of armed forces who have died in line of duty

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced the introduction of H.R. 3615, the Honor and Remember Flag Recognition Act to honor members of the Armed Forces who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

This legislation will designate the Honor and Remember Flag as an official symbol to acknowledge all such servicemembers. It would require the flag to be displayed at civically important locations, from the U.S. Capitol to national cemeteries to local post offices, and on major holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

Congressman McEachin introduced the legislation at the request of George A. Lutz, a constituent whose son Cpl. George Anthony “Tony” Lutz II, was killed in 2005 while on duty in Fallujah, Iraq.

“The Honor and Remember Flag should be a nationally recognized symbol,” said McEachin. “This flag should fly as a form of remembrance and as a sign of our respect for all servicemembers who have given their lives in the line of duty. I am deeply grateful for the sacrifices our men and women in the military—and their families— make to keep us safe at home and abroad. I am proud to have worked with Mr. Lutz on this legislation. Displaying this flag is just one of many ways we can honor the service of our servicemembers, including his son.”

I am so grateful to Rep. McEachin for his belief in this important legislation,” said Lutz. “With the recognition of the Honor and Remember Flag our nation will embrace a specific and collective expression of appreciation to each fallen family member, friend and comrade left behind.”

