McEachin backs bill to support small neighborhood businesses during COVID-19 lockdowns

Congressman A. Donald McEachin has signed on to the Saving Our Streets Act, legislation that provides federal support to micro-businesses throughout America during the COVID-19 crisis.

Led by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., the Saving our Streets Act directs assistance to businesses with fewer than 10 employees by providing grants of up to $250,000.

The majority of these grants are targeted to business and non-profit owners who are women, persons of color or veterans.

“In our legislative COVID-19 relief efforts, we worked hard to provide help small businesses,” said McEachin, D-Va. “Unfortunately, we found that too much of that funding was going to their larger counterparts. This legislation helps to remedy that discrepancy by providing specific resources accessible to only businesses that are truly small – often mom and pop stores. As we work to recover we want to make sure that small businesses can return and thrive, and I am committed to restoring American’s health and restoring our economy with its significant small business underpinnings.”

“Neighborhood businesses across the country are hurting and Congress has failed to get help to those that need it most. The Saving Our Street Act helps small, local businesses keep their lights on and their workers on the job. I’m proud to partner with Congresswoman Pressley on this important bill,” said Harris.

“Our smallest neighborhood businesses are the backbones of our communities, but so far too many have been left out and left behind by federal relief efforts. Without deliberate action, this will widen the racial and gender wealth gap. As we work to mitigate the hurt caused by COVID-19, we must be intentional in directing aid to these small businesses that employ our neighbors, provide critical goods and services, and generate trillions of dollars in economic activity annually. I’m grateful to Senator Harris for her partnership on this breakthrough legislation. Our microbusiness’s ability to keep the lights on directly impacts issues like community wide food security and the basic needs of families trying to pull through this crisis,” said Pressley.

