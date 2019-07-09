McEachin: Applications open for 2019 Virginia Fourth Congressional District App Challenge

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced the Virginia Fourth Congressional District App Challenge, open to any middle or high schooler within the district to submit any type of original app on any platform in any language.

Students can submit their applications here.

“I am so excited for the 2019 App Challenge here in my district,” said McEachin. “Previous winners and entrants have been amazingly creative and innovative and I am eager to see the new apps for this year. The App Challenge renews my confidence in the intelligence, diligence and creativity of today’s young people and reminds me that each generation has the opportunity to leave the world a better place. So, come on, middle and high schoolers who live in the district, let me see your stuff!”

