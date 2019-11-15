McEachin applauds markup of MAPS Act legislation

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) comments on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology markup of his legislation, the Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services Act, or MAPS Act.

The MAPS Act would make it unlawful for internet service providers to willfully, knowingly, or recklessly submit inaccurate coverage or quality of service information to the Federal Communications Commission.

“Today’s hearing is a step forward for an issue of utmost importance to me and my constituents: ensuring access to high-speed internet for rural and underserved communities,” said Congressman McEachin. “In order to address broadband service in rural America, we first need to understand where broadband services currently exist. This means we need better coverage maps, which in turn requires internet service providers to submit accurate coverage and quality of service information to the FCC.”

Despite robust funding and bipartisan support, rural broadband deployment has lagged behind for far too long. The MAPS Act legislation would give greater certainty to entities – with or without federal funding – looking to provide broadband services to rural and underserved communities across the country.

