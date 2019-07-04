McEachin applauds announcement of improvements to Ettrick Amtrak station

Congressman A. Donald McEachin today issued this statement on the news that the Commonwealth Transportation Board has included $5.7 million to upgrade and repair the Ettrick train station.

“For years I have advocated that these upgrades happen, and that Ettrick be the permanent site for the new, modernized and larger Amtrak station,” said McEachin. “This is an outstanding first step. I have written numerous letters asking for Ettrick to be the chosen site and supported a grant request for monies for these improvements. Moreover, I have met with local officials, Amtrak officials and community members to try and facilitate this decision.

“I want to commend the community and Chesterfield County officials for their unceasing efforts to make this happen.

“Ettrick, as I have said, is the best location for the new Amtrak station. A station is already on the site and will now be upgraded. Usage of that station and Amtrak has only grown and the present station was clearly too small and outdated. Locating Amtrak permanently in Ettrick not only serves the community, fits into the County’s extensive plans for the area, but also serves Virginia State students.

“Let me reiterate how pleased I am to see this and to thank everyone involved for working together to make it happen,” Congressman McEachin concluded.

