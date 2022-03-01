McEachin announces winners of 2022 Black History Month contest

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced the middle and high school winners of his annual Black History Month Essay Contest: Salim Bamoue, an eight-grader at Vernon Johns Middle School in Petersburg, and Mona Garimella, a junior at Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond.

“Every year, I am thoroughly impressed by the thoughtful and nuanced submissions I receive for my Black History Month Essay Contest, and this year’s participants did not disappoint,” said Rep. McEachin (D-VA-04). “Tasked with addressing voting rights and the work of the late Congressman John Lewis, over forty students entered the competition this year with powerful essays. I am thrilled to congratulate Salim and Mona as our winners for the 2022 Black History Month Essay Contest.

McEachin announced the following honorable mentions:

Middle School: Reid Winters, eighth grade, Albert Hill Middle School (Richmond) & Olive Roever, eighth grade, Albert Hill Middle School (Richmond)

High School: Anthony Parris Wilkins, sophomore, L.C. Bird High School (Chesterfield) & Sriyutha Morishetty, freshman, Maggie Walker Governor’s School (Richmond)

“Given the ongoing national discussion and focus on voting rights, it was incredible to read the insightful perspectives from students in Virginia’s Fourth,” McEachin said. “The fight for equal protections under the law and equal access at the ballot box has been waging for years, and it continues today. Seeing such impassioned positions from our next generation was encouraging and makes me hopeful for our future.”

The winning essays will be entered into the official Congressional Record, and formal copies will be presented to the winning students.

Read Salim Bamoue’s essay here and Mona Garimella’s essay here. Honorable mention essays can be found here.