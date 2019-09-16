McEachin announces VCU grant from National Science Foundation

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award from the National Science Foundation to Virginia Commonwealth University for $233,464, for the study of retronasal olfactory coding.

“This is the study of flavors and taste and while it may seem technical or unimportant, taste can be critical, Congressman McEachin said. “Persons need to taste to want to eat, which in some cases, is the difference between life and death. This is the kind of unusual, but critical, research that can lead to important medical advances.”