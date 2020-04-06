McEachin announces Thank-A-Neighbor program

Published Monday, Apr. 6, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced a new program, Thank-A-Neighbor, to celebrate residents of Virginia’s Fourth District who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McEachin kicked off the program by thanking Shockoe Atelier, a Richmond denim designer and tailor, for volunteering to sew more than 20,000 masks for the Virginia Commonwealth University hospital.

“As we receive daily updates about the novel coronavirus, it is easy to get bogged down in bad news,” said McEachin. “I want to make sure that we are uplifting and celebrating the good news stories, the helpers, and the frontline fighters during this time. I know that my constituents are working hard to combat the effects of this terrible virus and want to promote their efforts to inspire others.”

Constituents can nominate someone in their lives – a friend, a colleague, a neighbor – who is working to help others by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov

For additional information constituents may call 804-486-1840.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments