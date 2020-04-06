McEachin announces Thank-A-Neighbor program
Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced a new program, Thank-A-Neighbor, to celebrate residents of Virginia’s Fourth District who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McEachin kicked off the program by thanking Shockoe Atelier, a Richmond denim designer and tailor, for volunteering to sew more than 20,000 masks for the Virginia Commonwealth University hospital.
“As we receive daily updates about the novel coronavirus, it is easy to get bogged down in bad news,” said McEachin. “I want to make sure that we are uplifting and celebrating the good news stories, the helpers, and the frontline fighters during this time. I know that my constituents are working hard to combat the effects of this terrible virus and want to promote their efforts to inspire others.”
Constituents can nominate someone in their lives – a friend, a colleague, a neighbor – who is working to help others by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov
For additional information constituents may call 804-486-1840.
