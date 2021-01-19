McEachin announces second Black History Month Essay Contest

Congressman A. Donald McEachin today announced his second Black History Month Essay Contest for middle and high school students (grades 6-12) residing in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

Students will write about a current leader or activist whom they believe will become an important figure in Black history.

“Last year, I was deeply moved to read what Black History Month meant to participants in our inaugural Black History Month essay contest,” McEachin said. “After witnessing a year of historic protests and national conversations about race relations in America fueled by young people, I look forward to reading about the next generation of leaders our students feel are making a lasting impact in the Black community.”

Middle school students should submit an essay 350 to 500 words in length and high school students should submit an essay 500-750 words in length, along with their full name, address, school name and grade level to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov no later than Feb. 15.

Winners will be notified individually and announced on McEachin’s social media pages in February.

