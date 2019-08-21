McEachin announces National Science Foundation grant to VCU

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award from the National Science Foundation to Virginia Commonwealth University for $463,995 for the study of Allosteric Activation of SIRT6 by DNA. Allosteric Activation is the process by which the body regulates components such as enzymes to ensure there is not overproduction.

“I am continually impressed with the funding VCU receives to do cutting edge research,” Congressman McEachin said. “We are very fortunate here in the Commonwealth to have such a first-class research university, working in so many scientific areas to make a difference. This particular grant, which will study the body’s process of regulation can be extremely helpful in addressing a variety of ailments.”

