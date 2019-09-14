McEachin announces local Community Development Block Grants

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced six grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, four to Richmond and two to Suffolk to address housing concerns.

Richmond received a Community Development Block Grant for $4,462,203 and Suffolk received one for $489,389, Both localities also received Housing Opportunities Made Equal grants, Richmond for $1,455,440 and Suffolk for $348,260. In addition, Richmond received a HOPWA grant, monies dedicated to helping house people with HIV/AIDS for $1,186,809 and an Emergency Solutions Grant for $376,954 to help homeless get into housing quickly.

“Everyone should have a roof over their head,” said Congressman McEachin. “Shelter is the one of the most basic of human needs. A person cannot be expected to perform well at work or school if they don’t even know how or where they will sleep. These monies coming into the district will help alleviate homelessness and ensure secure shelter for more Virginians.”