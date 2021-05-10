McEachin announces HHS health grants

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced four grants awarded to his district from the Department of Health and Human Services totaling $7,589,471 for various medical needs.

The grants include two to Virginia Commonwealth University for mental health research for $561,126 and for nursing research for $462,221. The other grants included one to Meru Biotechnologies, Inc. for research on pharmacology for $299,661 and to the Virginia Department Of Health for $6,266,463 for childhood immunizations.

“These grants all address pressing health care needs in our district, from creating better medications to addressing mental health care, to improving nurses’ training and lastly, providing life-saving immunizations for our children,” McEachin said. “I’m appreciative of this valuable financial assistance that will lead to better health outcomes for my constituents.”

