McEachin announces HHS health grant awards

Congressman A. Donald McEachin today announced a grant of $242,318 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University to study e-cigarettes (vaping) in real time through smartphones and a grant of $7,451,285 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for immunizations.

“E-cigarettes are relatively new and there is still a lot unknown about their health impacts and even their social impacts,” said McEachin. “By studying them in real-time, we have the possibility of learning more about their effects on people and what precautions people should take.”

“I am very pleased to see this sizable grant award go to the Virginia Department of Health for this critical purpose. Children need to be protected against serious diseases,” said McEachin. “Just this year, we have seen the dangers of unimmunized children as the measles outbreak spreads. For those who are too young to be vaccinated or who have heath reasons that prohibit it, their risks of contracting a dangerous disease increase when children a not protected. We owe it to all of our children and especially to those most vulnerable to provide vaccinations. This sizable grant will help Virginia families.”

