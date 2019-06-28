McEachin announces HHS grant to VCU for cancer research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $77,625 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for cancer treatment research.

“As a cancer conqueror, I am very pleased to see this funding,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “In 2017, cancer was the leading cause of death for Virginians with over 15000 people succumbing to the disease. This is vitally important, potentially life-saving research. Finding more and better cancer treatments for more successful outcomes will make such a difference in people’s lives and, frankly, for the overburdened healthcare system.”

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google