McEachin announces HHS grant to the Virginia Department of Health

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a grant award from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for diabetes, heart disease and stroke prevention programs for $2,104,436.

“These are three of the leading killers of Virginians,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Moreover, treating those who fall prey to any of these ailments is expensive, as well as time and work-intensive for our already burdened healthcare system. These dollars, which will aid efforts for prevention programs, could make a significant difference in both life expectancy and the functioning of the health care system.”

