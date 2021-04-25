McEachin announces healthcare grants for Richmond localities

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, one to Virginia Commonwealth University for research into drug abuse and addiction for $106,627 and one to the Virginia Department of Health for $315,000 for prevention of hepatitis.

“These grants, for research and care, assist the health care system here in our district,” McEachin said. “Research into preventing and treating abuse and addiction will help so many individuals and so many families who are struggling with the impacts. Hepatitis can be a dangerous disease, sometimes spread by the needles used by those suffering from addiction with dangerous consequences. I am hopeful these funds can address and alleviate both ailments.”

