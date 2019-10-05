McEachin announces Health and Human Services grant to VCU
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $996,755 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for drug abuse and addiction research.
“These funds are critically important. The scourge of drug abuse and addiction has cost too many lives, destroyed too many families and further burdens an already overwhelmed healthcare system, said Congressman McEachin. “We need exactly this kind of research to know how to better treat addiction and to prevent it.”
