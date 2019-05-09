McEachin announces grants to VCU for cancer prevention, cause research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced three grant awards from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for cancer prevention and cause research for $1,394,751.

“As a cancer conqueror myself, I am all too aware of the importance of cancer research and prevention,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Improved prevention methods will result in fewer Virginians suffering from cancer, making lives healthier and reducing costs. In 2019, it is estimated that 45,400 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the Commonwealth. This clearly demonstrate the importance and significance of this lifesaving research and I am pleased to see VCU involved in such a critical undertaking.”

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google