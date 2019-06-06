McEachin announces grants from Department of Health and Human Resources to VCU

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced two grant awards from the Department of Health and Human Resources to VCU for aging research for $459,116 and for Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement for $749,583.

The purpose of the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is to improve the health outcomes for older adults by developing a healthcare workforce that maximizes patient and family engagement, and by integrating geriatrics and primary care.

“These two grants can help seniors improve their physical health and be more involved within our community as members of the workforce,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “As our population ages, research into this process and how to best help seniors lead fuller, more productive lives, becomes ever more important.”

