McEachin announces grants for schools with Head Start programs in Fourth District

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced four grants, totaling $407,211, from the Department of Health and Human Services to four groups in the Fourth District that provide Head Start services.

The grants went to Richmond City Public Schools ($272,678), Chesterfield County Public Schools ($58,990), Rural Family Development ($28,892) and Hopewell City School Board ($46,951).

“Head Start makes a significant difference in the lives of young children who come from low income families,” McEachin said. “Providing a preschool experience as well as fostering good emotional and social development, Head Start participants come to school more prepared to learn, with better impulse control and fewer aggressive outbursts.

“Participants are more likely to be immunized against serious common childhood illnesses and are over 90% less likely to end up in foster care. Head Start is helping to keep families together and healthier, mentally and physically.”

