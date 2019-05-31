McEachin announces grant to VCU for lung disease research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for the study of lung diseases for $181,005.

“Lung cancer, most commonly caused by smoking, radon and air pollution, has poor survival rates, partly because it is often not caught early,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Too many Virginians suffer from lung cancer or other lung diseases and this grant will allow VCU to do critical research to determine new and more successful treatments. This research is vital for protecting the health of Virginians and people throughout the country.”

