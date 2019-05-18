McEachin announces grant to VCU for allergy, immunology, transplantation research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award from the Department of Health and Human Services to VCU for $388,125 to study allergies, immunology and transplants.

“The number of allergy sufferers is increasing exponentially,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “More than 1 in 7 American adults has been diagnosed with a rhinitis allergy alone and the numbers are rising. Food allergies have also increased, sometimes with fatal consequences. The study of allergies and immunology can help us find solutions or at least some relief for all these Americans.

“Transplants often give serious ill Americans a new lease on life and may extend life for decades. Making this process safer and helping to find more organ donors will make a positive difference for so many. I am excited to all see this important research happening in my district.”

