McEachin announces grant to HH McGuire Veterans Medical Center
Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs to the HH McGuire Veterans Medical Center in Richmond for fecal transplants to address cirrhosis for $704,994.
“I am pleased to see these monies coming to Richmond to treat our veterans, men and women who have sacrificed repeatedly for our safety and security,” Congressman McEachin said. “This is ground-breaking work to treat cirrhosis that could make a significant difference for so many, even saving lives.”
