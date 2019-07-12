McEachin announces grant from the National Science Foundation to Virginia State University

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a National Science Foundation grant of $1,373,217 to Virginia State University for programs for increased student success in introductory biology, including a mentoring program, a rigorous evaluation procedure and working on ways to integrate improvements in the course to other STEM classes.

“All too often in a classroom we don’t really know what works and what helps students succeed,” said McEachin. “This grant will allow a data, research driven overlay onto a class to evaluate the best methodology for student success. We can then use those results in other courses and other institutions and ensure more students have the tools and support to succeed.”

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google