McEachin announces grant award from HHS to VCU

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $232,875, from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for research in drug abuse and addiction.

“I am pleased that resources were granted for this critical research,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “In 2009, over 30,000 Virginians were admitted to a treatment center for drug addiction. It is estimated that over 150,000 Virginians abuse prescription drugs while an additional 65,000 are estimated to be addicted to heroin or cocaine. Clearly, this is a significant public health problem and this grant can help fund the research needed to address it.”

