McEachin announces grant award for drug abuse, addiction research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $232,719 for drug abuse and addiction research at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Drug addiction is a scourge of our modern society. Every year we lose far too many Americans from a drug overdose,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “Individuals who experience addiction are often unable to hold down a job, support their families, or maintain relationships. Addressing addiction has to be a critical goal for our country for the sake of health and well-being; this grant for research is a step in the right direction.”

This grant was awarded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, housed within the Department of Health and Human Services, for a budget period from February 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020.