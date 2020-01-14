McEachin announces District Photo Contest winners
Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-Va. announced the winners of his District Photo Contest.
- First Place: Ann Jacobson, Chesapeake
- Second Place: Steven White, Suffolk
- Third Place: Roan Tierney, Richmond
- People’s Choice: Caleb Thompson, Richmond
“My office received many wonderful photos from across the district, with subjects ranging from beautiful scenery to stunning animal shots,” said Congressman McEachin. “I look forward to having the winning photos installed in my offices very soon, and I am very appreciative to everyone who participated and shared their talent with me.”
