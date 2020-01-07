McEachin announces Black History Month Essay Contest for Fourth District students
Congressman Donald McEachin, D-Va., announced a Black History Month Essay Contest for middle and high school students (grades 6-12) residing in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.
The prompt of the contest is “What Black History Month means to me.”
“Black History Month honors the historic and present contributions that African American men and women have made in our country,” said Congressman McEachin. “I want to encourage our young folks and students to think about what these contributions and this month mean to them personally, and I look forward to seeing their responses.”
Middle school students should submit an essay 350-500 words in length and high school students should submit an essay 500-750 words in length to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov no later than Feb. 6, 2020.
Winners will be notified individually and announced on Congressman McEachin’s social media in February.
