McEachin announces $9M in grants for Virginia Department of Health

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health, totaling $9,340,212.

One grant is for cancer prevention ($3,608,497) while the other is for epidemiology and lab capacity ($5,731,715).

“Not only does cancer kill too many Virginians each year, but others are left incapacitated, unable to work or feeling quite ill,” McEachin said. “Moreover, cancer is expensive and uses complicated drugs and machinery to treat it. Cancer prevention means more people are healthy and alive, thus the healthcare system could focus on other ailments. These funds are well-appreciated.

“We also received significant funding to increase lab capacity at the Virginia Department of Health. The pandemic numbers have decreased as Virginians have gotten vaccinated, but there is still significant need for COVID testing and testing for other illnesses. These funds will allow the lab to process more tests for COVID-19 and other ailments.”

