McEachin announces $85,122 federal grant to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a grant of $85,122 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to assess their use of space and assist in planning for future growth.

“VMFA is truly a local gem with an outsized, well-deserved national reputation,” said McEachin. From its ability to land national traveling exhibits to its Kehinde Wiley sculpture on its grounds, VMFA is on the forefront of Richmond and the Commonwealth’s cultural life. These funds will help the museum maximize its space and build to the future which can only make it even more significant for Virginians.”

