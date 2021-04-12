McEachin announces $7M in awards for Fourth District healthcare centers

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced awards throughout the Fourth District totaling $7,296,750 to various healthcare centers.

This support comes after the passage of the American Rescue Plan to expand COVID-19 vaccines and build confidence in high-risk communities.

“This is just one more reason why the American Rescue Plan was so imperative,” McEachin said. “These funds will go to health centers essential to helping their respective communities. They will help to ensure that more people have access to preventative care and treatment for COVID-19 and other ailments. I’m so proud to have voted for this legislation and to see its largesse flowing into our communities to make a real difference.”

The grants will go to The Daily Planet ($2,259,375), the City of Richmond ($2,991,625), Horizon Health Services Inc. ($1,159,250) and Stony Creek Community Health Center( $889,500). These grants will help provide COVID-19 related services to underserved areas in the district.

